Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Masco also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.67-3.73 EPS.

MAS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $65.55. 2,261,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

