Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. Masco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.670-$3.730 EPS.

MAS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 2,261,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

