Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. Masco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.670-$3.730 EPS.
MAS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 2,261,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.20.
In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
