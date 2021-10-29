Masco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average volume of 1,012 call options.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Masco stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

