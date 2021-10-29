Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Materialise’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Materialise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MTLS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 4,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Materialise stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Materialise worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

