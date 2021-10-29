Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $4,690,392.12.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,249,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,432. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

