McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $9.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.66.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.