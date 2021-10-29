McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.64. 80,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

