McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $298.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $290.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.66.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $244.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.67. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.