mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of MECVF stock remained flat at $$4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

