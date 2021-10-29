Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group

