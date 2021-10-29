MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,005.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

