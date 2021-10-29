Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 385,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

