Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.75-19.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.56. Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.38.
Shares of MTH stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $113.22. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.