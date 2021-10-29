Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.75-19.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.56. Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $113.22. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

