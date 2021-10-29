Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$76.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.32.

MX stock opened at C$55.33 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.27 and a 52-week high of C$65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.4384471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

