MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 402,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,655. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

