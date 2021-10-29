M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 171,624 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16,534.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,624 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $65,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

