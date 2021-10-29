Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.36

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.36 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.62). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 77,641 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

