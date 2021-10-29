MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $871.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $780.00 to $871.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $717.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.