MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

MSTR opened at $717.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.32. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($4.73). MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

