Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 15,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,082. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.