Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

