Mina (MINA) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00007466 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $68.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.14 or 1.00476487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.27 or 0.07036448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021854 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 278,275,202 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.