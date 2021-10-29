Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $33,641.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,651,412 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

