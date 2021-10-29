Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

MINM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $1.76 on Monday. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,198 shares of company stock worth $57,641. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

