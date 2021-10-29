Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $676.01 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $40,032.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $676.01 or 0.01083841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,124.00 or 0.99602722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.69 or 0.07044351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021890 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 34,451 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

