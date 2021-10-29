Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MG opened at $9.42 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 million, a P/E ratio of 117.76 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mistras Group stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mistras Group worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

