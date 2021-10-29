Mizuho Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $34.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

