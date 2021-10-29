MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $213.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $149.68 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average is $200.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

