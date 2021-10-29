MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

