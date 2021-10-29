MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

