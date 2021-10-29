MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 562,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,193,000 after acquiring an additional 265,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

