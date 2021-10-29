Modefi Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $388,049.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,030,184 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

