Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.56, but opened at $74.81. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.
The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.
Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
