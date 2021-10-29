Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.56, but opened at $74.81. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

