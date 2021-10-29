Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,499. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

