Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

MNTV stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,796. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

