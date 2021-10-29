Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Momentive Global stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

