Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

MPWR stock opened at $549.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

