Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.
MPWR stock opened at $549.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50.
In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
