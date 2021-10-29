Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.15

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 1793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $251,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,669 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.