Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $475.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

MCO stock opened at $406.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.31. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $407.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $148,587,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $91,333,646,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

