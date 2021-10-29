Morgan Stanley Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $104.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

BOKF opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BOK Financial by 368.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 235.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 181.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

