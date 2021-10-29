Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Fastenal worth $295,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.