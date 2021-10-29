Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 1,847,975 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,847,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $6,979,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total transaction of $8,540,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.