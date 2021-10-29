Morgan Stanley Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $107.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,891,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

