Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

