Morgan Stanley Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

NYSE V opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.27. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $408.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

