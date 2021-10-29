Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,257,419 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $335,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $59.44 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

