Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.68% of 360 DigiTech worth $361,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 27.5% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,792,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $48,192,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

QFIN stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

