Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Peloton Interactive worth $314,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 387,095 shares of company stock worth $40,178,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $90.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

