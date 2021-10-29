Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

WRDLY traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 50,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Worldline has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.