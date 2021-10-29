Morgan Stanley Sells 48,594 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,024,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $353,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

